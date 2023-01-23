Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) PT Raised to C$1.10 at Berenberg Bank

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from C$0.80 to C$1.10 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.00 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from $0.75 to $0.90 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Galiano Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEMKT:GAU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.57. 312,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,724. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.50. The stock has a market cap of $128.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Trading of Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Galiano Gold stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Galiano Gold Inc. ( NYSEMKT:GAU Get Rating ) by 138.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,834 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Galiano Gold were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

