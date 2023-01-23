Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) PT Raised to C$1.10 at Berenberg Bank

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from C$0.80 to C$1.10 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.00 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from $0.75 to $0.90 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
Shares of NYSEMKT:GAU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.57. 312,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,724. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.50. The stock has a market cap of $128.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.81.
Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
