G999 (G999) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

G999 (G999) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One G999 coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and $827.55 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, G999 has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00078128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00059298 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00011293 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00025297 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004487 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000206 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

