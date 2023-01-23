FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) & Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) Financial Comparison

Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW – Get Rating) and FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Westbury Bancorp and FVCBankcorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westbury Bancorp 23.23% N/A N/A FVCBankcorp 33.48% 13.34% 1.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Westbury Bancorp and FVCBankcorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westbury Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A FVCBankcorp 0 1 2 0 2.67

Institutional & Insider Ownership

FVCBankcorp has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.92%. Given FVCBankcorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FVCBankcorp is more favorable than Westbury Bancorp.

2.7% of Westbury Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.1% of FVCBankcorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Westbury Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of FVCBankcorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Westbury Bancorp and FVCBankcorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westbury Bancorp $34.41 million 1.87 $7.99 million $2.99 9.15 FVCBankcorp $72.73 million 3.56 $21.93 million $1.80 10.28

FVCBankcorp has higher revenue and earnings than Westbury Bancorp. Westbury Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FVCBankcorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Westbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FVCBankcorp has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FVCBankcorp beats Westbury Bancorp on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westbury Bancorp

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, Westbury Bank, engages in the provision of financial solutions and services. It offers checking, savings, money market and term certificate accounts and its primary lending products are consumer, commercial, and residential mortgage loans. The was founded on August 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Waukesha, WI.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also offers online and mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area. The company was founded in November 2007 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

