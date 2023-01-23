Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.
Funding Circle Price Performance
FDCHF stock remained flat at $0.74 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.73. Funding Circle has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $0.82.
Funding Circle Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Funding Circle (FDCHF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Funding Circle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funding Circle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.