Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Funding Circle Price Performance

FDCHF stock remained flat at $0.74 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.73. Funding Circle has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $0.82.

Get Funding Circle alerts:

Funding Circle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Funding Circle Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of loan platform for small and medium enterprise. Its solutions include recovery loan scheme, small business loan, and business finance. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Developing Markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Funding Circle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funding Circle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.