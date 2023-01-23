Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Short Interest Update

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the December 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fulgent Genetics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.
Fulgent Genetics Price Performance
FLGT stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.80. The stock had a trading volume of 8,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,586. The firm has a market cap of $965.57 million, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.55. Fulgent Genetics has a 12-month low of $28.53 and a 12-month high of $73.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.34.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulgent Genetics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 55,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,186,000 after buying an additional 10,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.22% of the company’s stock.
Fulgent Genetics Company Profile
Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.
