Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Short Interest Update

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the December 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fulgent Genetics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Fulgent Genetics Price Performance

FLGT stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.80. The stock had a trading volume of 8,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,586. The firm has a market cap of $965.57 million, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.55. Fulgent Genetics has a 12-month low of $28.53 and a 12-month high of $73.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 33.82% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $105.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 55,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,186,000 after buying an additional 10,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

