Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Shares Gap Up to $12.63

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.63, but opened at $13.16. Fulcrum Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.96, with a volume of 71,125 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FULC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $42.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fulcrum Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.36.

Insider Activity at Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FULC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.55% and a negative net margin of 1,000.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million. Analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 824,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,316.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,824,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,722,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Robert J. Gould sold 6,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $101,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,864 shares in the company, valued at $7,497,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 824,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,316.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,824,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,722,316. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,449,599 shares of company stock worth $13,695,667 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 207.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,985,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,246,000 after purchasing an additional 24,716 shares during the period.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

