Fruits 24 Hour Volume Tops $368,969.94 (FRTS)

Fruits (FRTS) traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Fruits has a market cap of $6.77 million and approximately $368,969.94 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fruits coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fruits has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar.

Fruits’ genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. The official message board for Fruits is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain. The official website for Fruits is fruitsblockchain.com. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fruits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fruits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

