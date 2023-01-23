Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) Insider Acquires £28,684 in Stock

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Rating) insider Alex Bevis bought 5,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 505 ($6.16) per share, with a total value of £28,684 ($35,001.83).

Frontier Developments Price Performance

FDEV traded down GBX 7.50 ($0.09) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 485 ($5.92). 235,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,350. Frontier Developments plc has a 1 year low of GBX 442.50 ($5.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,648 ($20.11). The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 970.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,242. The company has a market cap of £191.20 million and a PE ratio of 2,052.08.

Get Frontier Developments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDEV shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Frontier Developments from GBX 1,855 ($22.64) to GBX 1,800 ($21.96) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Frontier Developments Company Profile

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for interactive entertainment sector. The company develops games using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label. Frontier Developments plc was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.