Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Rating Lowered to Sell at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $850.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FNLPF. Peel Hunt cut shares of Fresnillo to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 730 ($8.91) to GBX 800 ($9.76) in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 770 ($9.40) to GBX 825 ($10.07) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fresnillo from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 800 ($9.76) to GBX 750 ($9.15) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresnillo has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $890.00.

Fresnillo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNLPF opened at $11.45 on Thursday. Fresnillo has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $11.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.25.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

