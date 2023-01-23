Frax Share Trading 13.9% Higher This Week (FXS)

Frax Share (FXS) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Frax Share has a market cap of $758.81 million and $210.57 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax Share token can now be bought for $10.38 or 0.00045335 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Frax Share has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.01 or 0.00415691 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,669.11 or 0.29178462 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.96 or 0.00594847 BTC.

Frax Share Token Profile

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,822,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,086,178 tokens. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome.

Buying and Selling Frax Share

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Share should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

