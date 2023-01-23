Frax Share (FXS) Trading 13.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Frax Share (FXS) traded down 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One Frax Share token can now be purchased for approximately $9.88 or 0.00043361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax Share has a total market cap of $721.88 million and approximately $192.85 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Frax Share has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,822,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,082,551 tokens. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax Share

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Share should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

