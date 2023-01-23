Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) Trading Down 4% This Week

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Frax Price Index Share token can currently be bought for $1.36 or 0.00005901 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax Price Index Share has a market capitalization of $120.65 million and approximately $112,697.80 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Frax Price Index Share has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Frax Price Index Share

Frax Price Index Share was first traded on March 28th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Frax Price Index Share’s official website is app.frax.finance. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Price Index Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Price Index Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Price Index Share should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax Price Index Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

