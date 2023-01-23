Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) PT Raised to $23.00 at Morgan Stanley

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an underweight rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.18.

Shares of BEN opened at $30.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $33.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.71.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 15.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 44,574 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $188,993.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,980,453 shares in the company, valued at $42,317,120.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 341,388 shares of company stock worth $1,444,953 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEN. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,280 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 76,304 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 11,664 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

