Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Shares Bought by Foresight Wealth Management LLC

Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,755 shares during the period. Franchise Group makes up 0.3% of Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franchise Group were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Franchise Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,374,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Franchise Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,122,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,352,000 after acquiring an additional 32,094 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Franchise Group by 216.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,382,000 after purchasing an additional 709,379 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,037,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,382,000 after purchasing an additional 392,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its stake in Franchise Group by 19.3% during the third quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 894,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,724,000 after buying an additional 144,644 shares during the period. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barrington Research cut their target price on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

FRG opened at $29.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $51.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.66.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.13). Franchise Group had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is 153.37%.

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

