Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Reduces Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc reduced its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,187,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1,048.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,786,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,929 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 203.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,161,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,272 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,353 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $80.81 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $62.49 and a 12-month high of $86.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.42. The firm has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 30.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

OTIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.80.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

