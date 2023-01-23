Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 670,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $23,372,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 6.4% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,286,000 after purchasing an additional 76,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $41.78 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.19.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

