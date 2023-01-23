Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Has $6.02 Million Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,489 shares during the quarter. Baxter International accounts for 1.7% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $6,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,501,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,295,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,226,000 after purchasing an additional 208,650 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 974,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,615,000 after purchasing an additional 158,284 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 943,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,584,000 after purchasing an additional 99,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 497,234 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,781,000 after purchasing an additional 179,001 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Baxter International

In other news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $2,658,621.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,231 shares in the company, valued at $5,642,525.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baxter International Price Performance

Baxter International stock opened at $43.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.25 and a 12 month high of $89.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.66.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Baxter International from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.93.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

