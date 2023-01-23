Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SEI Investments by 4.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SEI Investments by 1.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in SEI Investments by 2.8% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 5.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $62.07 on Monday. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $63.49. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.54 and its 200 day moving average is $56.08.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $471.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.35 million. Analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 23.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,833,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SEI Investments news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,833,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $817,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,933.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,100 shares of company stock worth $2,036,235. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on SEI Investments from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SEI Investments from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

SEI Investments Profile

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.