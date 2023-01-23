Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 9,590 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,590 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Foster & Motley Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $21,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5,238.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHR stock opened at $50.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.13. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $48.09 and a 52 week high of $55.53.

