Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 4,416 Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 195,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,416 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. owned 0.67% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $7,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,500,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,470,000. Forte Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,786,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,397,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 384,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,919,000 after acquiring an additional 167,743 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of LRGF stock opened at $40.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.67. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.46 and a fifty-two week high of $45.58.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.