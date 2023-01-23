Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases 7,808 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 207,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,808 shares during the quarter. Kroger comprises 0.9% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $9,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Kroger by 176.2% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 42.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Kroger by 66.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on KR shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Northcoast Research cut Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Kroger to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BNP Paribas raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Shares of KR stock opened at $44.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.18 and its 200 day moving average is $46.57. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,498.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

