Foster & Motley Inc. Lowers Stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,069 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 431.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 189,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 74,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 13,948 shares during the period. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $304,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPIB opened at $32.58 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $35.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.12.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.