Foster & Motley Inc. Grows Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.7% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 136.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth $31,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN opened at $64.70 on Monday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.38 and a 52-week high of $100.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.70.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 21.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. Bank of America cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,992,549.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.