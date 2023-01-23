Foster & Motley Inc. Buys Shares of 131,538 Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 131,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,000. Foster & Motley Inc. owned 0.06% of Omega Healthcare Investors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 23.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.8% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 39,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

OHI opened at $28.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.51. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $33.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

OHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.89.

(Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.