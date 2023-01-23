Foster & Motley Inc. Buys 26,856 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 132,482 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 26,856 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in HP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of HP by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 665.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPQ opened at $27.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.02. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Cfra set a $31.00 target price on HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays cut their price target on HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

In related news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $549,023.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,238.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HP news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $549,023.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at $121,238.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 248,322 shares of company stock valued at $7,157,022. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

