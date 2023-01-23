Foster & Motley Inc. Buys 1,570 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 1.0% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 246.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $45.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $253.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.18. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $56.32.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Bank of America downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

