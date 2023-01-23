Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.20-$6.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.00 billion-$8.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.81 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Zelman & Associates began coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Fortune Brands Innovations from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.20.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

Shares of FBIN stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,036,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,407. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 12-month low of $49.51 and a 12-month high of $98.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.51.

Fortune Brands Innovations Cuts Dividend

About Fortune Brands Innovations

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is currently 19.82%.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen and bath.

