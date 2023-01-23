Foresight Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,987 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 13,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $103.15 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $157.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.16, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.88.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.74.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

