Foresight Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYB opened at $92.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($1.00). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.39.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

