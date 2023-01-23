Foresight Wealth Management LLC Purchases 11,654 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,654 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 65.9% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T opened at $19.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.11. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $136.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

