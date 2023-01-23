Foresight Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,269 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Foresight Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $9,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,592,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,746 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,589,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,644 shares in the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,314,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,275.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 375,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 347,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,548,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,800,000 after buying an additional 343,093 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPYG stock opened at $52.16 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.91 and a one year high of $68.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.85.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

