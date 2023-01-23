Foresight Wealth Management LLC Has $672,000 Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,857 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of General Electric by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,844,309,000 after acquiring an additional 18,569,368 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,263,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197,786 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 266.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,324,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $275,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,818,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 18.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,035,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $829,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,706 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $77.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $84.79 billion, a PE ratio of -14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.21. General Electric has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $81.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.42.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.