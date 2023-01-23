Foresight Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 119.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp Stock Up 2.4 %

VLY opened at $11.08 on Monday. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $510.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.78 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 27.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on VLY shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.71.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.