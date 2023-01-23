Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.44

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.44 and last traded at $23.44, with a volume of 1538 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Fluence Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Fluence Energy to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Fluence Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average is $16.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $441.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.90 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 8.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.23%. Research analysts expect that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Fluence Energy by 107.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

