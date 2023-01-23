Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:FLC)

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0955 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

FLC traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.29. The company had a trading volume of 25,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,153. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.20 and a 200-day moving average of $16.67. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $21.95.

Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 5.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 25.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the second quarter valued at about $205,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

