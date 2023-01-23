Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:FLC)

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0955 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
FLC traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.29. The company had a trading volume of 25,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,153. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.20 and a 200-day moving average of $16.67. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $21.95.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.
