FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 129 ($1.57) to GBX 131 ($1.60) in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on FirstGroup from GBX 165 ($2.01) to GBX 160 ($1.95) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on FirstGroup from GBX 160 ($1.95) to GBX 130 ($1.59) in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

FirstGroup Stock Performance

FGROY remained flat at $1.26 during midday trading on Friday. 71 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335. FirstGroup has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.30.

FirstGroup Cuts Dividend

FirstGroup Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th were issued a $0.0085 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd.

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; passenger rail services; and hull trains and Lumos.

