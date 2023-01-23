First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Short Interest Down 13.3% in December

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the December 15th total of 4,580,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Solar by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,007,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $77,962,000 after buying an additional 397,100 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,765,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,687,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar Price Performance

FSLR stock traded up $7.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $175.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,711,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.10. First Solar has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $185.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.30, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.23). First Solar had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that First Solar will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on First Solar from $146.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on First Solar from $123.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded First Solar from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on First Solar from $200.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.63.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

