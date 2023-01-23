First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Short Interest Up 16.4% in December

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,650,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the December 15th total of 25,480,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $3,456,015.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 527,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,045,502.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Horizon news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $881,789.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,518.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $3,456,015.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 527,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,045,502.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHN. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE FHN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.60. 106,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,850,963. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. First Horizon has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $24.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.63.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.23 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

About First Horizon

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.