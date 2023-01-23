FinecoBank Banca Fineco (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco (OTCMKTS:FCBBF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FCBBF. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco from €15.50 ($16.85) to €17.20 ($18.70) in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco from €19.00 ($20.65) to €16.70 ($18.15) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FCBBF opened at $17.70 on Friday. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $17.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.15.

About FinecoBank Banca Fineco

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. provides banking and investment products and services. The company operates through Banking, Brokerage, and Investing segments. The company offers banking services, including current account and deposit services, payment services, mortgages, and personal loans, as well as debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and brokerage services comprising order execution services on behalf of customers with direct access to global equity markets, as well as to trade on currencies, indices, shares, bonds, commodities, futures, options, bonds, ETFs, and certificates.

