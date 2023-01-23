Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 817,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the December 15th total of 705,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 39.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays raised Fibra Terrafina from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Fibra Terrafina Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBAOF opened at $1.58 on Monday. Fibra Terrafina has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $1.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.36.

About Fibra Terrafina

Terrafina (BMV:TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina's portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajio and Northern regions of Mexico.

