Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.24

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.24 and last traded at $29.18, with a volume of 4996 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FRRVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ferrovial from €26.00 ($28.26) to €28.00 ($30.43) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Ferrovial from €30.00 ($32.61) to €29.60 ($32.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ferrovial from €24.00 ($26.09) to €23.00 ($25.00) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ferrovial in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.32.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.52.

Ferrovial SA engages in the investment and development of transportation infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Toll Roads and Airports. The Construction segment designs and performs of all manner of public and private works, including most notably the construction of public infrastructure.

