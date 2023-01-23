Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Short Interest Update

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS FGPR traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,810. Ferrellgas Partners has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average is $9.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 2.99.
