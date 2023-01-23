Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Short Interest Update

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS FGPR traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,810. Ferrellgas Partners has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average is $9.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 2.99.

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

