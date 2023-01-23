Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Ferrari from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ferrari from €261.00 ($283.70) to €265.00 ($288.04) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup raised Ferrari from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $230.60 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $241.56.

Ferrari Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE RACE opened at $242.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.97. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $167.45 and a 1 year high of $242.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $221.31 and its 200 day moving average is $205.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferrari

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 19.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Ferrari by 348.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Ferrari by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ferrari by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 32.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

