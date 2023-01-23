Fellaz (FLZ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $271,242.47

Fellaz (FLZ) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Fellaz has a market cap of $4.71 billion and approximately $271,242.47 worth of Fellaz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fellaz has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. One Fellaz token can currently be bought for approximately $1.41 or 0.00006172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fellaz Token Profile

Fellaz’s launch date was March 20th, 2022. Fellaz’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Fellaz’s official Twitter account is @fellazxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fellaz’s official website is fellaz.xyz.

Buying and Selling Fellaz

According to CryptoCompare, “Fellaz, based in Singapore, is a multichain web3 entertainment ecosystem that specializes in the production and distribution of original metaverse-native IP and derivative content. As a comprehensive metaverse content production studio, an NFT solution for web3 entertainment, a decentralized fandom community catalyzer, and an alliance of leading experts and global partners, Fellaz is a one-stop solution and ecosystem designed to help businesses and creators transition to a longer-term web3 business model by effectively integrating the ideal features of the metaverse, decentralization, and NFT technology with original content, web3 diversification, and fandom in ways that actually work.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fellaz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fellaz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fellaz using one of the exchanges listed above.

