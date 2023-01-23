FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut FB Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of FB Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial lowered FB Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of FB Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.86.

FB Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:FBK opened at $36.63 on Thursday. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $47.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.05.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.70%.

In other FB Financial news, Director Agenia Clark sold 2,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $115,905.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,059 shares in the company, valued at $338,558.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $2,583,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,568.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Agenia Clark sold 2,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $115,905.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,059 shares in the company, valued at $338,558.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FB Financial by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,399,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,527,000 after acquiring an additional 399,978 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,000,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FB Financial by 17.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,169,000 after buying an additional 237,256 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial during the second quarter worth about $7,844,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,446,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,244,000 after purchasing an additional 92,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

