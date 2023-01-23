Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.15

Shares of Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.15 and last traded at $10.14, with a volume of 33597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

Far Peak Acquisition Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93.

Get Far Peak Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FPAC. CSS LLC IL increased its stake in Far Peak Acquisition by 65.2% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 345,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 136,407 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Far Peak Acquisition by 133.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 50,152 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition by 1.8% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 3,084,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,505,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition by 2,973.6% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after buying an additional 517,400 shares during the period. Finally, Springhouse Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition by 31.6% during the second quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP now owns 1,209,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,873,000 after buying an additional 290,527 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Far Peak Acquisition

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Far Peak Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Far Peak Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.