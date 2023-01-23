Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Short Interest Down 11.7% in December

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the December 15th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Falcon Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FOLGF remained flat at $0.12 during midday trading on Friday. 135,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,068. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.09. Falcon Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.18.

About Falcon Oil & Gas

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas resources. Its projects include Beetaloo Basin, Karroo Basin, and Makó Trough. The company was founded on January 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

