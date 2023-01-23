Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Short Interest Down 11.7% in December

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the December 15th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Falcon Oil & Gas Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FOLGF remained flat at $0.12 during midday trading on Friday. 135,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,068. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.09. Falcon Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.18.
About Falcon Oil & Gas
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Falcon Oil & Gas (FOLGF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.