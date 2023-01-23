Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Short Interest Update

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,790,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the December 15th total of 9,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Extreme Networks from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Extreme Networks to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Extreme Networks Stock Up 4.6 %

EXTR traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,016,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,350. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 57.21 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Extreme Networks has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $21.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 69.86% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $297.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 20,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $324,829.56. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 41,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 20,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $324,829.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 41,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,245.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ingrid Burton sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $183,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,995.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,858 shares of company stock valued at $829,528. 3.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extreme Networks

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 19,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,226,000. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 775,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 93,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 21,328 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

