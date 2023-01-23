Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Receives $21.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.17.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXTR shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Insider Transactions at Extreme Networks

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $36,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,006,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,112,693. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $36,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,006,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,112,693. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ingrid Burton sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $183,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,995.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,858 shares of company stock valued at $829,528 over the last 90 days. 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks Stock Up 1.3 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 29.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 389.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 3,060.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $18.88 on Monday. Extreme Networks has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $21.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average of $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.21 and a beta of 2.10.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $297.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.70 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 69.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Further Reading

