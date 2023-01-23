EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Stock Price Up 10.3%

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) shares rose 10.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.92 and last traded at $5.87. Approximately 720,104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 3,548,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

EVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on EVgo in a report on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on EVgo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on EVgo from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on EVgo from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EVgo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.69.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average of $7.33.

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 million. Equities analysts expect that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in EVgo in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in EVgo in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in EVgo in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EVgo in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 12.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

